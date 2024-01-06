The Vancouver Canucks travel to face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, January 6, with the Devils unbeaten in three consecutive games at home.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canucks vs Devils Additional Info

Canucks vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks Devils 6-5 NJ

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 97 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Canucks have scored 143 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 38 16 34 50 21 20 53.9% Quinn Hughes 38 10 36 46 26 20 - Elias Pettersson 38 15 30 45 14 25 48.1% Brock Boeser 38 24 15 39 13 14 40% Filip Hronek 38 2 27 29 30 10 -

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

The Devils' 131 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Devils are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players