How to Watch the Canucks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:26 AM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks travel to face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, January 6, with the Devils unbeaten in three consecutive games at home.
You can watch along on ESPN+ and MSGSN as the Devils square off against the Canucks.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Devils Additional Info
Canucks vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|Devils
|6-5 NJ
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 97 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- The Canucks have scored 143 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canucks have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|38
|16
|34
|50
|21
|20
|53.9%
|Quinn Hughes
|38
|10
|36
|46
|26
|20
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|38
|15
|30
|45
|14
|25
|48.1%
|Brock Boeser
|38
|24
|15
|39
|13
|14
|40%
|Filip Hronek
|38
|2
|27
|29
|30
|10
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
- The Devils' 131 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|32
|15
|30
|45
|38
|34
|36.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|37
|14
|29
|43
|19
|23
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|37
|16
|12
|28
|18
|13
|35.1%
|Luke Hughes
|37
|7
|15
|22
|30
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|26
|10
|10
|20
|9
|13
|56.2%
