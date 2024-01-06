Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Canucks (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Devils Betting Trends

Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 24 of 38 games this season.

The Devils are 19-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canucks have been an underdog in 16 games this season, with nine upset wins (56.2%).

New Jersey is 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Vancouver is 8-6 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-6 5-4-1 6.7 3.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.70 3.30 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.5 3.60 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.60 2.40 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

