When the New Jersey Devils face the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Jack Hughes and J.T. Miller should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is among the top options on offense for Vancouver, with 50 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 34 assists in 38 games.

Quinn Hughes' 46 points this season, including 10 goals and 36 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vancouver.

This season, Elias Pettersson has 15 goals and 30 assists, for a season point total of 45.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith's record stands at 6-3-2 on the season, allowing 29 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 308 saves with a .914% save percentage (17th in the league).

Devils Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for New Jersey, Jack Hughes has 45 points in 32 games (15 goals, 30 assists).

Through 37 games, Jesper Bratt has scored 14 goals and picked up 29 assists.

Tyler Toffoli's 28 points this season are via 16 goals and 12 assists.

In 24 games, Vitek Vanecek's record is 14-7-1. He has conceded 73 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has recorded 557 saves.

Canucks vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 6th 3.54 Goals Scored 3.76 1st 28th 3.49 Goals Allowed 2.55 4th 12th 31.7 Shots 27.8 28th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 13th 3rd 29.06% Power Play % 24.03% 9th 25th 76.86% Penalty Kill % 78.07% 23rd

