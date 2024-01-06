The New Jersey Devils (21-14-2) host the Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) at Prudential Center on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN. The Devils have won three straight at home.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and MSGSN

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won nine of the 16 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has a record of 8-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver has played 24 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Devils Additional Info

Canucks vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 131 (6th) Goals 143 (1st) 129 (25th) Goals Allowed 97 (4th) 34 (5th) Power Play Goals 31 (7th) 28 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Vancouver went 7-3-0 against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.

Five of Vancouver's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Canucks and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 10.3 goals.

The Canucks have scored a league-leading 143 goals (3.8 per game).

The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, allowing 97 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

They have a +46 goal differential, which is tops in the league.

