Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Devils on January 6, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jack Hughes, J.T. Miller and others in the New Jersey Devils-Vancouver Canucks matchup at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canucks vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Miller has recorded 16 goals and 34 assists in 38 games for Vancouver, good for 50 points.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for Vancouver with 46 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 36 assists in 38 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Elias Pettersson's 15 goals and 30 assists add up to 45 points this season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Jack Hughes has been a major player for New Jersey this season, with 45 points in 32 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Capitals
|Jan. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|8
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 29 assists to total 43 points (1.2 per game).
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|at Capitals
|Jan. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
