Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jack Hughes, J.T. Miller and others in the New Jersey Devils-Vancouver Canucks matchup at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Miller has recorded 16 goals and 34 assists in 38 games for Vancouver, good for 50 points.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for Vancouver with 46 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 36 assists in 38 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Elias Pettersson's 15 goals and 30 assists add up to 45 points this season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Jan. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Jan. 2 2 0 2 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 7 at Stars Dec. 21 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Jack Hughes has been a major player for New Jersey this season, with 45 points in 32 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 5 0 0 0 2 at Capitals Jan. 3 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 1 1 8

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 29 assists to total 43 points (1.2 per game).

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 5 0 0 0 9 at Capitals Jan. 3 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 3 4 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

