Conor Garland will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Garland in that upcoming Canucks-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Conor Garland vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:35 per game on the ice, is +11.

Garland has a goal in four of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 38 games this season, Garland has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Garland has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 38 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Garland goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Garland having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 3 17 Points 3 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

