The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Joshua stats and insights

In eight of 37 games this season, Joshua has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

Joshua has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 23.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 1 0 1 13:47 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 18:05 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:44 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:09 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:04 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 15:44 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.