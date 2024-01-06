Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- In eight of 37 games this season, Joshua has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
- Joshua has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 23.1% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:47
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
