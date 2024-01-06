The New Jersey Devils (20-14-2), winners of three home games in a row, host the Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

The Canucks have scored 36 goals in their past 10 outings, while allowing 24 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have netted five power-play goals (17.2%). They are 6-2-2 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)

Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 24-11-3 record this season and are 1-3-4 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Vancouver has earned 14 points (6-5-2) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canucks registered only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Vancouver has earned four points (2-3-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Canucks have earned 46 points in their 28 games with more than two goals scored.

Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 12 games this season and has registered 19 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 11-5-2 (24 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 25 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 6th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.76 1st 28th 3.53 Goals Allowed 2.55 4th 12th 31.7 Shots 27.8 28th 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 30.1 13th 1st 30.63% Power Play % 24.03% 9th 25th 76.72% Penalty Kill % 78.07% 23rd

Canucks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

