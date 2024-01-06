The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • Pettersson has scored in 12 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 12 assists.
  • He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 2-1
1/2/2024 Senators 2 2 0 17:17 Home W 6-3
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:59 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:58 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:08 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

