Elias Pettersson will be among those in action Saturday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Does a bet on Pettersson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson has averaged 19:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Pettersson has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pettersson has a point in 25 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points 14 times.

Pettersson has an assist in 19 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 70.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 3 45 Points 4 15 Goals 0 30 Assists 4

