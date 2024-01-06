Can we count on Filip Hronek lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Hronek averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 22:53 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:18 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:57 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

