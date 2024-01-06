Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
Can we count on Filip Hronek lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Hronek averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Hronek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|22:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|23:57
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 4-1
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
