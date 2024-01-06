Filip Hronek will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils play on Saturday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hronek in that upcoming Canucks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Filip Hronek vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Hronek has a plus-minus rating of +21, while averaging 23:51 on the ice per game.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 38 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hronek has a point in 23 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 22 of 38 games this year, Hronek has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hronek hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 4 29 Points 1 2 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

