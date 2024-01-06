Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Prudential Center. If you'd like to wager on Mikheyev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In nine of 34 games this year, Mikheyev has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Mikheyev has a point in 17 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Mikheyev has an assist in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 34 Games 2 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

