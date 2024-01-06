J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Canucks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Miller has averaged 19:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Miller has a goal in 16 games this season through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 27 of 38 games this season, Miller has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 20 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on 12 occasions.

The implied probability that Miller hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Miller has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 3 50 Points 6 16 Goals 1 34 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.