On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Linus Karlsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Linus Karlsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson is yet to score through four games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Karlsson has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

