Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nikita Zadorov to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- In one of 35 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
- Zadorov has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 4-1
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
