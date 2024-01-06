In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nikita Zadorov to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 35 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:56 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:18 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

