Can we anticipate Nils Aman finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aman stats and insights

  • Aman has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Aman has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 10:39 Away L 2-1
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:53 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.