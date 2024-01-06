On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Nils Hoglander going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

  • Hoglander has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-1
1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 6-3
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:46 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

