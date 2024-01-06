Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Nils Hoglander going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoglander stats and insights
- Hoglander has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
- Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|11:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-1
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
