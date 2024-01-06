On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Nils Hoglander going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoglander stats and insights

Hoglander has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Hoglander has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 129 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:46 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.