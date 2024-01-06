Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
Should you bet on Pius Suter to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- Suter has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Suter has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|13:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
