Should you bet on Pius Suter to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Suter has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 2-1
1/2/2024 Senators 3 2 1 16:10 Home W 6-3
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 13:34 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

