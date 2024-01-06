Should you bet on Pius Suter to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Suter has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 3 2 1 16:10 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 13:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.