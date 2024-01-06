Will Quinn Hughes score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470

Hughes stats and insights

In nine of 38 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (four shots).

Hughes has picked up one goal and 16 assists on the power play.

Hughes averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 27:43 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 23:22 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:55 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:24 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 26:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:02 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:13 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

