The Vancouver Canucks, with Quinn Hughes, take the ice Saturday against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +25.

Hughes has scored a goal in nine of 38 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in 26 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Hughes has an assist in 22 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 3 46 Points 3 10 Goals 0 36 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.