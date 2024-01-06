On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Sam Lafferty going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In nine of 38 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

Lafferty averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.5%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-1 1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 6-3 12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:10 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.