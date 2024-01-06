For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

  • Blueger has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Blueger has zero points on the power play.
  • Blueger's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 129 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blues 1 0 1 14:39 Away L 2-1
1/2/2024 Senators 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 6-3
12/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:12 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 2 0 2 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:15 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 1 1 0 16:28 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:23 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

