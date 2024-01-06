On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Tyler Myers going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

  • Myers has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blues 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-1
1/2/2024 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Home W 6-3
12/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:40 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 4-1

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

