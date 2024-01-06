Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Tyler Myers going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Myers stats and insights
- Myers has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 129 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.