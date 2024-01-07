The Portland Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 139-103 loss versus the Mavericks, Simons totaled six points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Simons' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 24.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 Assists 3.5 5.0 PRA -- 32.9 PR -- 27.9 3PM 3.5 3.4



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Nets

Simons has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 8.2% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.4 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Simons' opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 103.0 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.1 points per game, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are 15th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 40 15 1 6 4 0 1 11/17/2022 29 24 1 2 4 0 2

