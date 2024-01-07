When Colby Parkinson takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's stat line shows 22 catches for 239 yards and two scores. He posts 17.1 yards per game, having been targeted 30 times.

In two of 13 games this year, Parkinson has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 28 1 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Titans 4 3 17 1 Week 17 Steelers 3 2 38 0

