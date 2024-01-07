Will D.K. Metcalf Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 18?
Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Metcalf will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Metcalf has grabbed 65 balls, with a team-high 1,104 yards receiving plus eight TDs. He is averaging 73.6 yards per game.
- Metcalf has reeled in a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
D.K. Metcalf Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|14
|5
|67
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|1
|50
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|12
|7
|98
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|9
|5
|94
|1
|Week 12
|49ers
|9
|3
|32
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|8
|6
|134
|3
|Week 14
|@49ers
|5
|2
|52
|1
|Week 15
|Eagles
|6
|5
|78
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|6
|4
|56
|1
|Week 17
|Steelers
|8
|5
|106
|0
Rep D.K. Metcalf with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.