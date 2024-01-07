Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf has grabbed 65 balls, with a team-high 1,104 yards receiving plus eight TDs. He is averaging 73.6 yards per game.

Metcalf has reeled in a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3 Week 14 @49ers 5 2 52 1 Week 15 Eagles 6 5 78 0 Week 16 @Titans 6 4 56 1 Week 17 Steelers 8 5 106 0

