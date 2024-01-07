In Week 18 action at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will be up against the Arizona Cardinals defense and Jalen Thompson. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Seattle receivers versus the Cardinals' secondary.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

TV: FOX

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 158.4 10.6 12 52 10.02

D.K. Metcalf vs. Jalen Thompson Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 65 receptions for 1,104 yards (73.6 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Seattle has 3,721 (232.6 per game), 14th in the NFL.

The Seahawks' scoring average on offense is 21.4 points per game, 17th in the NFL.

Seattle, which is averaging 34.2 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the league.

In the red zone, the Seahawks have thrown the ball 68 times this year, placing them 12th in the NFL.

Jalen Thompson & the Cardinals' Defense

Jalen Thompson has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 76 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona is 13th in the NFL with 3,424 passing yards allowed (214 per game) and 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2).

This season, the Cardinals have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by allowing 27.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in the NFL with 357.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Arizona has allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to 23 players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Jalen Thompson Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Jalen Thompson Rec. Targets 113 46 Def. Targets Receptions 65 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17 31 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1104 76 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.6 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 364 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 22 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 4 Interceptions

