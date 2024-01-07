Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 18?
With the Seattle Seahawks playing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Smith has run for 127 yards on 34 carries (9.1 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Smith has had one game with a rushing touchdown.
Geno Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|18
|27
|180
|0
|1
|4
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|23
|41
|334
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
|Week 16
|@Titans
|25
|36
|227
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|23
|33
|290
|1
|0
|3
|33
|0
