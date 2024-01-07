Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has reeled in 60 passes on 88 targets for 614 yards and four scores, averaging 38.4 yards per game.

Smith-Njigba has a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 4 48 1 Week 16 @Titans 7 6 61 0 Week 17 Steelers 2 1 12 1

