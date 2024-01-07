Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers face the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Grant tallied 18 points and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 139-103 loss against the Mavericks.

Below, we break down Grant's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.6 20.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.6 PRA -- 27.9 27 PR -- 25.3 23.4 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.1



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Nets

Grant is responsible for taking 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.9 per game.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 103.

The Nets concede 116.1 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Nets allow 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets have allowed 26.4 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 14.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 40 29 4 5 5 0 0 11/17/2022 37 5 5 3 1 1 1

