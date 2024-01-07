On Sunday, Mikal Bridges will lead the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) into a home matchup with Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) at Barclays Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jerami Grant vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 916.7 1177.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.6 32.7 Fantasy Rank 47 56

Jerami Grant vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant averages 21.6 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 108.2 points per game, 29th in league, while giving up 116 per contest, 18th in NBA) and have a -265 scoring differential.

Portland records 41.7 rebounds per game (25th in league) while allowing 44.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), 1.3 more than their opponents.

Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.7 (27th in NBA).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges' numbers for the season are 20.6 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

The Nets' -54 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.6 points per game (16th in the NBA) while giving up 116.1 per contest (19th in the league).

Brooklyn ranks second in the NBA at 46.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 44.4 its opponents average.

The Nets knock down 13.7 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1. They shoot 36.8% from deep while their opponents hit 38.2% from long range.

Brooklyn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Nets commit 11.9 per game (fifth in the league) and force 11.4 (30th in NBA action).

Jerami Grant vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game -6.8 -1.6 Usage Percentage 26% 25.7% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 56.1% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 8.1% Assist Pct 13% 16.3%

