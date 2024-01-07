Will Kenneth Walker III cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker's team-high 827 rushing yards (59.1 per game) have come on 202 carries, with eight touchdowns.

Walker has also tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Walker has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this year, and has scored in six games overall.

In one of 14 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 16 54 0 1 2 0 Week 17 Steelers 10 53 1 3 22 0

