Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Walker's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

On the ground, Walker has season stats of 202 rushes for 827 yards and eight TDs, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 28 catches on 36 targets for 256 yards.

Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Walker 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 202 827 8 4.1 36 28 256 1

Walker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 16 54 0 1 2 0 Week 17 Steelers 10 53 1 3 22 0

