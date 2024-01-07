The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) visit the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) after losing seven road games in a row. The Nets are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW

YES and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Trail Blazers 109

Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 8.5)

Nets (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-9.1)

Nets (-9.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

The Nets sport a 19-17-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-19-0 mark from the Trail Blazers.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Portland puts up as an 8.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (47.1% of the time) as Brooklyn and its opponents (50%).

The Nets have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .267 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-22).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

On offense, the Trail Blazers are the second-worst team in the league (108.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 18th (116 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Portland is 25th in the league in rebounds (41.7 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (44.9 per game).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists at 22.6 per game.

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) but third-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

With 12.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 19th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.

