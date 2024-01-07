Will Noah Fant Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 18?
Will Noah Fant cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Fant's stat line shows 32 catches for 414 yards. He is averaging 27.6 yards per game, and has been targeted on 43 occasions.
- Fant, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.
Noah Fant Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|4
|2
|35
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|5
|3
|16
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|6
|5
|59
|0
