Will Noah Fant cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant's stat line shows 32 catches for 414 yards. He is averaging 27.6 yards per game, and has been targeted on 43 occasions.

Fant, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Noah Fant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 3 16 0 Week 17 Steelers 6 5 59 0

