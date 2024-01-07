The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.4 points of each other.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Seahawks have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, Seattle has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 16 times and won four, or 25%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+2.5)



Arizona (+2.5) The Seahawks are 8-6-2 against the spread this season.

Seattle has an ATS record of 3-3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this year when an underdog by 2.5 points or more, Arizona is 7-8 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) Seattle and Arizona combine to average 6.7 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.

The Seahawks and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this outing.

The Seahawks have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a set total (43.8%).

A total of 10 of the Cardinals' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

D.K. Metcalf Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 73.6 8

Kyler Murray Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 219.6 9 30.1 3

