Division rivals Seattle (8-8) and Arizona (4-12) will meet in a matchup of NFC West teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have led five times, have been behind six times, and have been tied five times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Cardinals have led after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Cardinals' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and been knotted up two times.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in nine games (4-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Cardinals have led after the first half six times (2-4 in those games) and have trailed after the first half 10 times (2-8) through 16 games this year.

2nd Half

The Seahawks have won the second half in six games this season (6-0 in those contests), lost the second half in nine games (2-7), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

Through 16 games this year, the Cardinals have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost nine times (0-9), and tied one time (0-1).

