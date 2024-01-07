On Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks will visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Keep reading for player props for the top performers in this outing between the Seahawks and the Cardinals.

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +650

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +550

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 22.5 (-113) 12.5 (-115) Noah Fant - - 24.5 (-113) Tyler Lockett - - 50.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 70.5 (-113) Geno Smith 263.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 44.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 61.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113)

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 68.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Greg Dortch - - 34.5 (-113) Kyler Murray 220.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) - Rondale Moore - - 23.5 (-113) Trey McBride - - 52.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 37.5 (-113)

