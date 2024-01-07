Peruse the injury report for the Seattle Seahawks (8-8), which currently has 14 players listed, as the Seahawks prepare for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM .

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent game, the Seahawks were knocked off by the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-23.

The Cardinals' last game was a 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Leonard Williams DL Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jarran Reed DE Knee Questionable Mario Edwards Jr. DE Knee Out Phil Haynes OG Toe Out Evan Brown C Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Questionable Tyler Lockett WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Abraham Lucas OT Knee Out Anthony Bradford OG Knee Full Participation In Practice Artie Burns CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Thumb Out Jason Peters OT Foot Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Humphries OL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Elijah Wilkinson OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Leki Fotu DT Hand Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dennis Gardeck OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Garrett Williams CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Stills DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Seahawks or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are totaling 322.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th, surrendering 365.4 yards per contest.

The Seahawks rank 17th in scoring offense (21.4 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (23.9 points allowed per game) this year.

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL with 232.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (231.3).

With 90.1 offensive rushing yards per game (fourth-worst) and 134.1 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Seattle has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year in the running game.

With 19 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against 17 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Seahawks (+2) have the 13th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3)

Seahawks (-3) Moneyline: Seahawks (-150), Cardinals (+125)

Seahawks (-150), Cardinals (+125) Total: 47.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.