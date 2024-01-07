The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) hit the road for an NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks put up 5.7 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Cardinals give up (27.1).

The Seahawks collect 34.8 fewer yards per game (322.7), than the Cardinals allow per matchup (357.5).

Seattle rushes for 90.1 yards per game, 53.4 fewer than the 143.5 Arizona allows per contest.

The Seahawks have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks score 20.5 points per game in away games (compared to 21.4 overall), and concede 23.9 on the road (same as overall).

The Seahawks accumulate 312.9 yards per game in away games (9.8 fewer than overall), and give up 360.9 on the road (4.5 fewer than overall).

The Seahawks accumulate fewer rushing yards away from home (73.3 per game) than they do overall (90.1), and concede more (138.9 per game) than overall (134.1).

The Seahawks convert more third downs away from home (37%) than they do overall (35.4%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (44.3%) than overall (46.8%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/18/2023 Philadelphia W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee W 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh L 30-23 FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - FOX

