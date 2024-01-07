The Seattle Seahawks (8-8) meet a fellow NFC West opponent when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Seahawks and the Cardinals.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3 47.5 -145 +120

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has had an average of 44.2 points in their games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Seahawks have compiled an 8-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-2).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Seattle has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games).

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Arizona's contests this season have a 43.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have put together a record of 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 16 times this season and won four, or 25%, of those games.

Arizona is 3-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.4 17 23.9 24 44.2 5 16 Cardinals 19.4 24 27.1 31 43.7 8 16

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

In its last three games, Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Seattle has hit the over once.

In games against divisional opponents, the Seahawks are posting 15.6 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 21.4 points per game. From a defensive perspective, they are giving up 23.2 points per game in divisional games compared to 23.9 points per game in all games.

The Seahawks have a -39-point scoring differential on the season (-2.5 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored by opponents this year (124 total points, 7.7 per game).

Cardinals

In its last three games, Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Cardinals have gone over the total in each of their past three contests.

The Cardinals are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (15.6 per game) than overall (19.4), and conceding more points in the division (32.6) than overall (27.1).

The Seahawks have a -39-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.5 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored, by 124 points (7.7 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 43 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25 24.4 25.6 ATS Record 8-7-1 3-5-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 5-3-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-1 1-5

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.2 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.4 26.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 7-0-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-12 2-5 2-7

