The Serie A has five matches on its Sunday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal scorer odds from across the league.

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+120)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 6

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+135)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 8

Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli (+170)

  • Opponent: Torino FC
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 7

Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus (+170)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 17
  • Goals: 2

Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+180)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 14
  • Goals: 3

Kenan Yildiz, Juventus (+180)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 17
  • Goals: 1

Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+180)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 3

Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma (+180)

  • Opponent: Atalanta
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 8

Federico Chiesa, Juventus (+180)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 5

Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+185)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 5
  • Goals: 0

Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+185)

  • Opponent: Udinese
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 4

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+185)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 6

Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+200)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 2
  • Goals: 0

Moise Kean, Juventus (+210)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 0

Valentin Castellanos, Lazio (+250)

  • Opponent: Udinese
  • Games Played: 18
  • Goals: 2

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel
AC Milan @ Empoli FC 6:30 AM, ET
SSC Napoli @ Torino FC 9:00 AM, ET
Lazio @ Udinese 9:00 AM, ET
Juventus @ Salernitana 12:00 PM, ET
Atalanta @ AS Roma 2:45 PM, ET

