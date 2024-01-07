The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET, aim to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the Brooklyn Nets (16-20).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-7.5) 225.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-8) 225 -340 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets average 114.6 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have a -265 scoring differential, falling short by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 108.2 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 116 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA.

The two teams average 222.8 points per game combined, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 232.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 - Nets +50000 +20000 -

