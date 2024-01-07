Trail Blazers vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 225.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-7.5
|225.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played 17 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.
- Portland has had an average of 224.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Portland has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Nets vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Nets vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|23
|63.9%
|114.6
|222.8
|116.1
|232.1
|229.3
|Trail Blazers
|17
|50%
|108.2
|222.8
|116
|232.1
|226.9
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).
- The Trail Blazers average 7.9 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Nets give up (116.1).
- When it scores more than 116.1 points, Portland is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|15-19
|10-11
|16-18
|Nets
|19-17
|3-1
|18-18
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Nets
|108.2
|114.6
|29
|16
|5-2
|10-6
|3-4
|8-8
|116
|116.1
|18
|19
|10-5
|9-0
|8-7
|9-0
