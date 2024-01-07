The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -7.5 225.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played 17 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.

Portland has had an average of 224.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Portland has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.

The Trail Blazers have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 23 63.9% 114.6 222.8 116.1 232.1 229.3 Trail Blazers 17 50% 108.2 222.8 116 232.1 226.9

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).

The Trail Blazers average 7.9 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Nets give up (116.1).

When it scores more than 116.1 points, Portland is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Trail Blazers and Nets Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 15-19 10-11 16-18 Nets 19-17 3-1 18-18

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Point Insights

Trail Blazers Nets 108.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-8 116 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-0 8-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-0

