The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -7.5 225.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has played 17 games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.
  • Portland has had an average of 224.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, Portland has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.
  • The Trail Blazers have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Portland has a record of 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Portland has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 23 63.9% 114.6 222.8 116.1 232.1 229.3
Trail Blazers 17 50% 108.2 222.8 116 232.1 226.9

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over four times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).
  • The Trail Blazers average 7.9 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Nets give up (116.1).
  • When it scores more than 116.1 points, Portland is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Trail Blazers 15-19 10-11 16-18
Nets 19-17 3-1 18-18

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Point Insights

Trail Blazers Nets
108.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.6
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
5-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
3-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-8
116
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
10-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-0
8-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-0

