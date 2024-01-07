The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they ready for their Sunday, January 7 game against the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) at Barclays Center, which tips at 3:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 139-103 loss to the Mavericks. Jerami Grant scored 18 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Deandre Ayton C Out Knee 13.1 10.8 1.6 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Moses Brown C Out Wrist 2.0 5.1 0.2 Jabari Walker SF Out Knee 8.0 5.5 0.8

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW

