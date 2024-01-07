Trail Blazers vs. Nets Injury Report Today - January 7
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they ready for their Sunday, January 7 game against the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) at Barclays Center, which tips at 3:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 139-103 loss to the Mavericks. Jerami Grant scored 18 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Out
|Knee
|13.1
|10.8
|1.6
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Moses Brown
|C
|Out
|Wrist
|2.0
|5.1
|0.2
|Jabari Walker
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|8.0
|5.5
|0.8
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Back)
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and ROOT Sports NW
