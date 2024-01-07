The Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) will look to end a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) on January 7, 2024 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Portland has compiled a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.

The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 116.1 the Nets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.1 points, Portland is 3-4.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average more points per game at home (110.6) than on the road (106.2), but also give up more at home (116.2) than on the road (115.9).

This year the Trail Blazers are averaging fewer assists at home (22.4 per game) than on the road (22.8).

Trail Blazers Injuries