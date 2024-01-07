Jerami Grant and Mikal Bridges are among the players with prop bets available when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets play at Barclays Center on Sunday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

YES and ROOT Sports NW

Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Trail Blazers vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Grant on Sunday is 3.1 lower than his season scoring average of 21.6.

He has grabbed 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Grant's assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Grant has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 20.6 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

The 14.5-point over/under for Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (14.0).

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

Dinwiddie has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.