Barclays Center is where the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) and Portland Trail Blazers (9-25) will clash on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jerami Grant are players to watch for the Nets and Trail Blazers, respectively.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks 139-103. With 18 points, Grant was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 18 1 3 3 1 2 Scoot Henderson 17 3 10 1 0 3 Duop Reath 16 7 2 0 0 1

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant's averages for the season are 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 16.3 points, 5.1 boards and 3 assists, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers receive 15.3 points, 3.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Scoot Henderson provides the Trail Blazers 12.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Trail Blazers receive 7.2 points, 4.9 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 20.1 3.3 3.6 0.6 0.5 2.1 Malcolm Brogdon 14 3.2 5.4 0.7 0.1 2.4 Scoot Henderson 14.4 3.2 6 0.8 0.3 1.5 Anfernee Simons 16.3 2.6 3.3 0.4 0 2.3 Jabari Walker 8.8 6.1 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.4

