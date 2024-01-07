Should you wager on Tyler Lockett getting into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lockett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has reeled in 77 passes on 118 targets for 823 yards and four scores, averaging 51.4 yards per game.

In three of 16 games this season, Lockett has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0 Week 15 Eagles 9 3 21 0 Week 16 @Titans 11 8 81 0 Week 17 Steelers 5 1 10 0

Rep Tyler Lockett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.